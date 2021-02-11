Advertisement

Authorities in Custer County respond to a suspicious package left near propane tanks at a Lowe’s Market

Stock photo of police lights.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 2:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTCLIFFE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Metro Bomb Squad was called to a small Colorado town on Thursday after a suspicious package was discovered near propane tanks.

Custer County Emergency Management reported the information publicly just before 11 a.m. Someone at the Lowe’s Market in Westcliffe had noticed a package sitting next to the propane tanks at the grocery store.

“This employee started to move the package and then decided that may be a bad idea and contacted the sheriff’s office,” someone with Custer County Emergency Management wrote on a social media post.

After a deputy and the fire department responded to the scene, they decided to bring in the bomb squad from Pueblo.

The area was clear at about 1:45 p.m. after the bomb squad removed the suspicious package from the scene.

Posted by Custer County Emergency Management on Thursday, February 11, 2021

