Barry Morphew files lawsuit against Chaffee County officials, CBI & FBI alleging damages

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man once charged in the disappearance of his wife has filed a lawsuit against the prosecution and several others, alleging his civil rights were violated when he was arrested for a crime his attorney says he did not commit.

11 News has obtained a copy of the lawsuit. The suit, filed by Barry Morphew’s legal team, lists more than 30 defendants, including Chaffee County, the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Chafee County Sheriff’s Office. Individual agents with both the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are also listed, as well as 10 unnamed John & Jane Does.

Morphew’s attorneys are seeking $15 million dollars in damages.

11 News has reached out to all agencies listed as defendants. As of Tuesday afternoon, both CBI and FBI have responded, saying they do not comment on pending litigation. Both the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office have yet to respond.

Morphew was facing a charge of First Degree Murder in the disappearance of his wife, Suzanne, who vanished on a bike ride in Chaffee County on Mother’s Day 2020. First considered a missing person, she is now presumed dead by law enforcement, though to-date no remains have been found.

The charge Barry Morphew faced was dropped during a pre-trial hearing on April 19, 2022. The prosecution filed a motion to dismiss charges “without prejudice,” citing the inability to search for Suzanne’s remains at the time as the prosecution’s reason for asking for a dismissal. Since charges were dismissed “without prejudice,” prosecutors have the ability to return to the case if and when Suzanne’s body is located.

