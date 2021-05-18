Colorado man accused of murdering his wife faces more charges tied to the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The list of charges a Colorado man faces tied to the disappearance of his wife continues to grow.

On Tuesday, online court records showed additional charges against Barry Morphew. Morphew was arrested on May 5 and was originally charged with murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant. Last week, additional charges came out accusing Morphew of submitting a fraudulent vote on behalf of his wife Suzanne Morphew. Even more charges were filed on Tuesday that include tampering with a deceased human body and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Barry was arrested almost one year to the day his wife went missing. On May 10, 2020, Mother’s Day, Barry’s wife reportedly went out for a bike ride near her Chaffee County home. She was never seen again and to this day authorities have not found her body. Barry was arrested on May 5.

Barry’s next court date, a status conference, is scheduled for May 27.

A list of charges in the criminal complaint for Barry can be read below:

COUNT 1-MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE (F1)

Between and including May 9, 2020 and May 10, 2020, Barry Lee Morphew unlawfully, feloniously, after deliberation, and with the intent to cause the death of a person other than himself, caused the death of Suzanne Renee Morphew; in violation of section 18-3- 102(1)(a), C.R.S.

COUNT 2-TAMPERING WITH A DECEASED HUMAN BODY (F3)

Between and including May 9, 2020 and May 10, 2020, Barry Lee Morphew, believing that an official proceeding was pending, in progress, or about to be instituted, and acting without legal right or authority, unlawfully and feloniously willfully destroyed, mutilated, concealed, removed, or altered a human body, part of a human body, or human remains with intent to impair its or their appearance or availability in the official proceedings; in violation of section 18-8-610.5, C.R.S.

COUNT 3-TAMPERING WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE (F6)

Between and including May 9, 2020 and March 4, 2021, Barry Lee Morphew, believing that an official proceeding was pending or about to be instituted, and acting without legal right or authority, unlawfully and feloniously destroyed, mutilated, concealed, removed, or altered physical evidence with intent to impair its verity or availability in the pending or prospective official proceeding; in violation of section 18-8-610(1)(a), C.R.S.

COUNT 4-POSSESSION OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON (F5)

Between and including May 9, 2020 and March 4, 2021, Barry Lee Morphew unlawfully, feloniously, and knowingly possessed a dangerous weapon, namely: short rifle; in violation of section 18-12-102(3), C.R.S.

COUNT 5-ATTEMPT TO INFLUENCE A PUBLIC SERVANT (F4)

Between and including May 10, 2020 and May 5, 2021, Barry Lee Morphew unlawfully and feloniously attempted to influence Damon Brown, Lamine Mulenax, Robin Burgess, Alexander Walker, Joseph Cahill, Derek Graham, Kenneth Harris, and Jonathan Grusing, public servants, by means of deceit, with the intent thereby to alter or affect the public servant’s decision, vote, opinion, or action concerning a matter which was to be considered or performed by the public servant or the agency or body of which the public servant was a member; in violation of section 18-8-306, C.R.S.

TIMELINE OF THE CASE:

- May 10, 2020: Suzanne Morphew reported missing.

- May 11, 2020: Search crews are called to the area she was believed to be in near hear Chaffee County home.

- May 15, 2020: Items belonging to Suzanne were found.

- May 17, 2020: Barry, the husband of Suzanne, shares a video with the public asking for help with finding her. It can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

- May 19, 2020: Authorities search the Morphew home.

- May 22, 2020: A separate residential property is searched, where a concrete foundation had just been poured

- May 5, 2021: Barry Morphew is arrested

- May 6, 2021: First court appearance for Barry Morphew

