Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs

Fire north of Colorado Springs 11/7/22.
Fire north of Colorado Springs 11/7/22.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:19 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were battling a structure fire north of Colorado Springs on Monday.

Starting at about 5 p.m., multiple KKTV 11 News viewers reached out about the blaze in an area south of Baptist Road in the Gleneagle area. Last time this article was updated, details on what street the house fire was off of were not available. The fire appeared to be close to Desiree Drive near Curwood Drive.

As more details become available, this article will be updated.

