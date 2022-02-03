Gaze into the Colorado skies with Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument Night Sky Program

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Gaze into the Colorado skies at dark with the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society above the Florissant Fossil Beds. A program that offers a unique look in search of planets, nebulas, galaxies and more.

During the day, Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument offers a 15-mile radius of beautiful park trails, open to the public to enjoy hikes, and guided tours at the National Monument and is located one hour west of Colorado Springs. Once a month, the Night Sky Program takes place.

“These programs run monthly and essentially what you would do is come up to the park and The Colorado Springs Astronomical Society set up their telescopes,” says Jeff Wolin, from Fossil Beds N.M. “You just walk out there and hang out with them and they’ll show you things through their telescopes and tell stories. They’ll answer any questions and use their laser pointers to look at constellations. As they like to say, half the park is after dark, and we have exceptionally good night skies and dark skies. We’re far enough away from Colorado Springs and the mountain helps block out a lot of light.”

The Night Sky Program is two hours. You have to pay the entrance fee at the Visitor Center to get into the National Monument, and people gather at the parking lot of the Hornbek Homestead, which is located within the Monument off of Teller County Road 1. For additional information on the Florissant Fossil Beds program click here.

2022 SCHEDULE (Subject to change):

Friday, Jan 7th, 7:00 – 9:00 PM

Friday, Feb 4th, 7:00 – 9:00 PM

Friday, Mar 4th, 7:00 – 9:00 PM

Friday, Apr 1st, 8:00 – 10:00 PM

Friday, May 20th, 8:30 – 10:30 PM

Friday, Jun 17th, 8:30 – 10:30 PM

Friday, Jul 15th, 8:30 – 10:30 PM

Friday, Aug 19th, 8:30 – 10:30 PM

Friday, Sep 16th, 8:00 – 10:00 PM

Friday, Oct 14th, 7:00 – 9:00 PM

Friday, Nov 18th, 7:00 – 9:00 PM

Friday, Dec 16, 7:00 – 9:00 PM

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.