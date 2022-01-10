Advertisement

Shopping center in Fountain evacuated after a gas line was hit

A gas line break in Fountain 1/10/22.
A gas line break in Fountain 1/10/22.(KKTV/Jon Modic)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:57 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A shopping center in Fountain was evacuated on Monday after a gas line was hit.

Just before 4 p.m. the Fountain Fire Department was called to an area on the north side of the city. The Safeway off Cross Creek and Fountain Mesa Road, along with surrounding stores, were forced to evacuate due to the gas leak. According to the Public Information Officer with the City of Fountain, some crews doing construction in the area may have been responsible for breaking the line.

As of 5 p.m., the stores remained under evacuation. Black Hills Energy is aware of the break and is responding to the scene. It isn’t clear when the evacuation orders will be lifted.

