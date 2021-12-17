Car bursts into flames following crash in Denver, 4 people taken to the hospital

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that sent four people to the hospital Friday.

Troopers say the crash happened near Highway 6 and Colfax Avenue just west of Red Rocks Community College.

2 car crash at Hwy 6/Colfax. 4 people sent to hospital with serious injuries. Extended closure for investigation. Avoid area if possible. CSP assisting Golden. CSP handling media calls. pic.twitter.com/xCETKU3v9L — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) December 17, 2021

Troopers say the suspect vehicle was going between 90 to 100 miles per hour in a 45 M.P.H. zone when they ran through the intersection of Highway 6 and Colfax. The suspect vehicle reportedly hit another car that had the right of way.

CSP says the victims’ vehicle burst into flames and the two people inside were taken to the hospital with burn injuries. Two other people in the suspect vehicle reportedly went to the hospital. All four people have serious injuries, but it was not clear if they were life-threatening.

Crews are in the area investigating the crash and expect the area to be closed for about two hours.

Troopers expect alcohol is a factor in this crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

