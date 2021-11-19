2 people shot in Aurora High School parking lot Friday
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Aurora Police say two people have been shot in the parking lot of Hinkley High School (1250 S. Chambers) Friday.
It is unknown how old those two people are or their injuries, but both were taken to the hospital.
Hinkley high school is currently on lockdown according to police.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
