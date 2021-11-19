2 people shot in Aurora High School parking lot Friday

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Aurora Police say two people have been shot in the parking lot of Hinkley High School (1250 S. Chambers) Friday.

It is unknown how old those two people are or their injuries, but both were taken to the hospital.

Hinkley high school is currently on lockdown according to police.

#APDAlert: 2 have been shot in the parking lot of Hinkley HS, 1250 S. Chambers.



Both transported to the hospital.



Hinkley is on lockdown.



Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/ouVsrEeISt — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November 19, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.