WATCH: Colorado AG press conference on investigation into Aurora PD
Pattern and practice of racial profiling, policing found in wake of Elijah McClain death.
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:05 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigative team appointed by Attorney General Phil Weiser has found Aurora Police and Fire departments have a history of illegal activity…breaking state and federal laws. “Aurora Police has a pattern and practice of racially biased policing.”
WATCH the press conference above. We will update the article with additional information following the briefing.
