WATCH: Colorado AG press conference on investigation into Aurora PD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigative team appointed by Attorney General Phil Weiser has found Aurora Police and Fire departments have a history of illegal activity…breaking state and federal laws. “Aurora Police has a pattern and practice of racially biased policing.”

We will update the article with additional information following the briefing.

