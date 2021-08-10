Advertisement

‘Sophisticated’ underground tunnel discovered near US-Mexico border

Secret tunnel discovered near Mexico/US border.
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALEXICO, Calif. (KKTV) - Authorities discovered an underground tunnel that investigators believe drug traffickers were planning to use near the U.S.-Mexico border.

In early August, the U.S. immigration and Customs Enforcement shared details on the discovery with the public. The 183-foot long subterranean tunnel was found in Mexicali, just south of the international border. The sophisticated tunnel ran just three feet north of the border wall, but didn’t have an exit on the U.S. side of the border.

“These types of tunnels enable drug traffickers to conduct illicit activities virtually undetected across the U.S.–Mexico border,” said Cardell T. Morant, special agent in charge of HSI San Diego. “Discovering and shutting down these tunnels deals a major blow to drug trafficking organizations because it denies them the ability to smuggle drugs, weapons and people across the border.”

The investigation into the tunnel is ongoing.

1 killed in rollover crash near Colorado City

