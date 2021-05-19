Advertisement

Driver in stolen vehicle causes semi-truck rollover before stealing 2nd car from good Samaritan

The semi spilled numerous small propane tanks off the interstate near the El Paso/Douglas...
The suspect caused the semi truck to swerve and roll off the road, spilling numerous small propane tanks off the interstate near the El Paso/Douglas County line.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:53 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A car thief triggered a wild chain of events during the Wednesday morning rush hour on I-25.

According to State Patrol, a driver in a stolen car made it all the way from Fountain to Monument before losing control and hitting the median as he approached the County Line Road exit (163).

A truck driver hauling small propane tanks told 11 News he swerved to avoid crashing into the car and rolled off the roadway, flipping his semi into a ditch and spilling the tanks across the grassy median.

When a good Samaritan pulled over to help the truck driver, the suspect jumped into their vehicle and sped off westbound on County Line Road.

Troopers have not released any information on either stolen car or a suspect description.

Despite the propane tank spill, State Patrol says no fuel leaked from any of the containers. Since the semi is out of the roadway, the northbound lanes have remained open other than a brief closure during the 6 o’clock hour immediately following the crash.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

