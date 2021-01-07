Advertisement

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum begins its commemoration of the City’s sesquicentennial

A photo of the AdAmAn club ascending Pikes Peak along the Pikes Peak Cog Railway tracks, ca....
A photo of the AdAmAn club ascending Pikes Peak along the Pikes Peak Cog Railway tracks, ca. 1925.(Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum)
By Jennifer Schreuder
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:29 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new exhibit, lecture series and mobile exhibit experience will be the first of many events led by the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) to mark Colorado Springs’ 150th anniversary, or sesquicentennial. The new exhibit, called “COS@150”, will open Jan. 30 and feature 150 objects, illuminating 150 stories, commemorating 150 years. Throughout the year, the public is invited to explore these stories through a series of regional history lectures. The first lecture takes place virtually this Saturday and delves into the history of the AdAmAn Club.

WHAT: CSPM Sesquicentennial Scholar Series

Virtual Lecture: They Myth vs. Reality of the AdAmAn Club

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 9, 2-3 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom and Facebook Live links available at CSPM.org/COS150 (RVSP required)

The museum is also launching a mobile experience for its “Story of Us: The Pikes Peak Region A Through Z” exhibit. Beginning Jan. 30, users can explore the region’s history from anywhere through the new website, which conveniently provides interactive maps and tours on your mobile device. The CSPM, which is free to the public, reopened to visitors on Tuesday, Jan. 5 under the state’s COVID-19 level orange restrictions. Visitors are strongly encouraged to make reservations at CSPM.org or by calling 719-385-5990.

Most Read

Capitol police officers in riot gear push back demonstrators who try to break a door of the...
FBI asks for help identifying people involved with violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday
President Trump released a new video 1/7/21.
Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
COVID-19 in Colorado
3rd case of COVID-19 variant discovered in Colorado
File image
32-year-old man suspected of sexual exploitation of a child arrested south of Colorado Springs
Three suspects in an attempted marijuana robbery case.
Reported theft at a legal marijuana grow in Colorado where shots were fired; 3 suspects arrested

Latest News

El Paso County Sheriff's Badge.
Jury duty scam reportedly targeting people in Colorado
A still frame from body-camera footage provided by CSPD of a deadly Nov. 4 shooting. The...
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Colorado Springs police release body camera footage from deadly Nov. 4 shooting
WARNING: Graphic images; CSPD releases video and dispatch recordings from Nov. 4 deadly shooting
WARNING: Graphic images; CSPD releases video and dispatch recordings from Nov. 4 deadly shooting
Dozens attend rally in support of Lauren Boebert's Expulsion from Congress outside her office...
A small group attends a rally in Pueblo calling to remove Lauren Boebert from Congress on Friday
Snowy Saturday
Snowy Saturday