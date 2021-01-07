Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum begins its commemoration of the City’s sesquicentennial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new exhibit, lecture series and mobile exhibit experience will be the first of many events led by the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) to mark Colorado Springs’ 150th anniversary, or sesquicentennial. The new exhibit, called “COS@150”, will open Jan. 30 and feature 150 objects, illuminating 150 stories, commemorating 150 years. Throughout the year, the public is invited to explore these stories through a series of regional history lectures. The first lecture takes place virtually this Saturday and delves into the history of the AdAmAn Club.

WHAT: CSPM Sesquicentennial Scholar Series

Virtual Lecture: They Myth vs. Reality of the AdAmAn Club

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 9, 2-3 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom and Facebook Live links available at CSPM.org/COS150 (RVSP required)

The museum is also launching a mobile experience for its “Story of Us: The Pikes Peak Region A Through Z” exhibit. Beginning Jan. 30, users can explore the region’s history from anywhere through the new website, which conveniently provides interactive maps and tours on your mobile device. The CSPM, which is free to the public, reopened to visitors on Tuesday, Jan. 5 under the state’s COVID-19 level orange restrictions. Visitors are strongly encouraged to make reservations at CSPM.org or by calling 719-385-5990.