‘Chemical incident and explosion’ in West Virginia forces shelter-in-place order for nearby residents

Photo of a chemical plan explosion in West Virginia 12/8/20
Photo of a chemical plan explosion in West Virginia 12/8/20(Aaron Spencer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELLE, W. Va. (KKTV) - A chemical incident and explosion in West Virgnia Tuesday night forced a shelter-in-place order for residents living within a two-mile radius of a chemical plant.

The explosion happened at about 10 p.m. EST at the “Chemours Plant” in the town of Belle. The town is about 11 miles southwest of Charleston.

11 News sister station WSAZ is reporting Chemours issued the following statement:

“An incident at one of the tenant companies at the Chemours site in Belle, West Virginia has resulted in a fire. Site responders are working to contain the fire. We have no further details at this time.”

You can follow WSAZ for the latest updates.

Kanawha County Emergency Management shared a few details in a tweet:

