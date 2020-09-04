Advertisement

WANTED: 2 men who failed to register as a sex offender, both persons of interest in missing woman case

Brendan Camous and Clinton Peterson.
Brendan Camous and Clinton Peterson.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:57 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in El Paso County need help locating two men who are each a person of interest in the case of a missing woman and both failed to register as a sex offender.

Photos of the wanted men are at the top of this article and were shared by the sheriff’s office Thursday night. They are considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on the location of Brendan Camous or Clinton Peterson, you’re asked to call 719-520-6666.

Brendan Camous:

Camous is 5′6″ tall, weighs 160 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He has two felony and one misdemeanor arrest warrants for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Failure to Comply with a SAC (Sex Assault on a Child) Sentence and Failure to Appear on a Driving Under the Influence charge.

Clinton Peterson

Peterson is 5′8″ tall, weighs 175 lbs with red hair and blue eyes. He has three felony and one misdemeanor arrest warrants for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Failure to Comply with Probation.

They May be homeless and living in shacks in the El Paso, Teller and Northeastern Colorado areas.

“We are asking our community not to approach the suspects nor to attempt to make contact,” the sheriff’s office added in the release.

