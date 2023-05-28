2 hikers rescued after becoming stranded near Pikes Peak summit

The snow on Pikes Peak made the Barr Trail impassable.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:54 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two hikers were airlifted off of Pikes Peak after becoming stranded near the summit Saturday afternoon

El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR) says above treeline is still covered in snow, making travel impassible in places.

“Recent storms had dropped a significant amount of snow and hiking out, either up or down, was determined to be not viable,” EPCSAR wrote in a social media post.

A decision was made to bring in Flight For Life.

“A[n] incredibly huge thank you to Flight For Life Colorado for flying two of our members in to help the hikers, transporting both of our subjects to the hospital, and bringing our members back down,” EPCSAR said.

Search and Rescue also thanked the Cog Railway and Barr Camp for its support during the rescue.

