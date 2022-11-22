Remembering Daniel Aston and Derrick Rump, two men killed in the Club Q shooting

Friends of Derrick Pump and Daniel Aston tell 11 News they were some of the nicest guys they have ever met. They were bartenders and performers at Club Q.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:19 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is hearing from loved ones of two of the victims from the Club Q shooting.

Friends and family of Daniel Aston and Derrick Rump have confirmed with 11 News that these two, sadly passed away from their injuries.

11 News Reporter Brian Sherrod was also friends with the two men that were killed. They all have Club Q as a connection.

After 11 News Reporter Brian Sherrod spoke with friends around town about Derrick and Daniel, they can tell you they are some of the nicest guys you will ever meet. They were both bartenders and performers at Club Q. Derrick and Daniel have warm personalities and would take to any and everyone.

Here are what friends are saying about them.

“They are two of the most amazing human beings I have ever encountered in my life,” said Tiara Kelley, Producer at Club Q. “The thing when I think about Club Q even in this moment and before this happened, is Daniel and Derrick.”

“For them to just allow me into their world and to be a part of their family, it really spoke about who they were,” said Reuben Warren, Friend of Derrick and Daniel. “I will miss them both.”

A vigil was hosted tonight at Acacia Park. Over 300 people showed up to show their respects.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

