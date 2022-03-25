Bill adds the word ‘consent’ to Colorado’s sexual assault law

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Victims of sexual assault will soon receive an extra level of protection in Colorado law against their abusers.

A bill just signed by Governor Jared Polis goes into effect this summer. It specifically outlaws a sexual act without consent.

CDAC Sexual Assault Resource Prosecutor Jessica Dotter tells 11 News victims of sexual assault were less likely to come forward against their abusers because of how the current law is worded. It reads, “An actor that commits sexual assault if the actor causes submission of the victim by means sufficient to cause submission against the victim’s will.” Dotter tells 11 News the language can be confusing for jurors to understand and in some cases, may lead to a suspect going free.

Once the law new law takes effect July 1st, it will read “When the actor causes sexual intrusion or sexual penetration knowing the victim does not consent. Dotter tells 11 News adding the consent language is more understandable and will add better judgement in the court system between jurors, prosecutors and law enforcement.

“We will be hearing survivors even more clearly and will be able to take their case forward with confidence knowing that the jury is going to be speaking the same language,” explained Dotter.

This is the first time this bill has been changed in 50 years.

