Firefighters rescue beer in Colorado after runaway semi carrying Coors crashes

Firefighters helped remove beer from a truck that crashed on 10/15/21.
Firefighters helped remove beer from a truck that crashed on 10/15/21.(Summit Fire & Rescue)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:03 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (KKTV) - First responders were able to rescue hundreds of Coors beers on Friday following a beer truck crash.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the crash involving a truck filled with adult beverages made from Rocky Mountain spring water! Summit Fire and EMS is reporting the driver of the truck lost their braking capacity while coming down an icy I-70 from the Eisenhower Tunnel Friday morning. The truck hit a Jeep before rolling on its side along Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne at about 10:30 in the morning. The southbound lanes of Blue River were closed for a period of time as crews worked to get the surviving beers moved out of the truck.

“They might need some for themselves after their shift, as they have been hopping since yesterday morning with major crashes on what one longtime veteran engineer termed some of the iciest roads in his career,” Summit Fire and EMS posted to social media.

Here's a new application for an old technology: the ol' firefighter bucket brigade! Watch for the party foul at the end....

Posted by Summit Fire & EMS on Friday, October 15, 2021

