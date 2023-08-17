Shooting investigation underway in southeast Colorado Springs Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting investigation was underway in Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon.

Colorado Springs Police say the call for a shooting came in at about 11:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of Aeroplaza Drive. The area is off of Fountain Boulevard just west of Powers. Details on possible injuries were not available.

Police say there is no known danger to the public. However, there may be a large first responder presence in the area.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

