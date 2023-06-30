Colorado Springs amphitheater signs deal with global entertainment company

Notes Live announced Thursday that the deal would have the $55,000,000 venue hosting around 40 concerts every year.
By Lauren Watson
Jun. 30, 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The company behind the Sunset Amphitheater in Colorado Springs have signed a deal with AEG Presents, a global entertainment company, that those behind the project say will bring some of the largest touring acts in the country to the Springs.

Notes Live announced Thursday that the deal would have the $55,000,000 venue hosting around 40 concerts every year. According to those behind the project, Notes Live will continue to own the venue while AEG Presents will book acts and run day-to-day operations.

The agreement is a ten-year deal. Construction on the Sunset Amphitheater is already underway, and project leaders said it is on schedule to open in 2024.

