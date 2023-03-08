Police: 2 dead in Old Colorado City died in apparent murder-suicide

Neighbors give their reactions to 11 News after two people were found dead in a west Colorado Springs apartment complex.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:45 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A young woman found dead in an apartment near Old Colorado City over the weekend was likely murdered by her boyfriend, who then shot himself.

Detectives announced their findings Wednesday.

“While the coroner’s office will determine the official cause and manner of death, [the victim’s] death is being investigated as a homicide,” the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to an apartment complex on Gatehouse Circle near Uintah around 5 p.m. Saturday on reports of shots fired and found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound. A deceased man was also located in the apartment with a similar injury.

“[His] death is being investigated as a suicide,” the news release said.

The woman has been identified as 20-year-old Payshas Whatley, and the man as 22-year-old Enrique Palomera. Police confirmed they were dating at the time of the shooting.

The family tells 11 News Whatley was the mother of a 3-year-old and 6-month old.

No further information has been released.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available. The national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached 24/7 by calling 988.

