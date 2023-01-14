‘You’re going to be here and hear what every witness has to say,’ judge allows new charges in Club Q shooting and denies motion from defense

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Judge Michael McHenry allows 12 charges to be added against suspected Club Q shooter Anderson Aldrich. Aldrich is now facing 317 charges.

11 News was the only TV station in court today.

Attorney’s for the suspect objected to every motion presented by the prosecution in court, but the judge granted them all.

The District Attorney’s Office said they identified two new victims in the shooting and requested the new charges be filed. Aldrich’s defense objected and said they still needed time to look over the evidence and that they are, “completely and totally overwhelmed” by the amount of discovery submitted by the prosecution.

DA Michael Allen said they have turned over around 5,000 pages and one terabyte of video and photo evidence which includes surveillance footage from the night of the shooting, 911 call recordings, photos and witness testimony. Allen said they plan to present it all.

Along with granting the motion to enter the new charges, Judge McHenry also granted the prosecutions request to obtain DNA samples from Aldrich. The suspect will now have to turn over a buccal swap and fingerprints.

After these motions were discussed, the defense asked Judge McHenry to push back the preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for February 22. Aldrich’s defense said they have other cases they need to prepare for and will not have enough time to review all the evidence.

Judge McHenry questioned why this was not discussed weeks ago when the date was set and asked if new public defenders need to be assigned to the case. The suspects legal team said there was no one else available and that Aldrich would not have effective counsel if more time was not granted.

The defense and Judge McHenry went back and forth on the matter, ending when Judge McHenry said, “Stop making arguments about your own ineffectiveness,” and “You’re going to be here and hear what every witness has to say.”

After this ruling, the defense said if they cannot have more time they need the prosecution to layout the specific evidence that shows the shooting was bias motivated. Aldrich is facing dozens of bias motivated crime charges tied to the shooting at the LGBTQ+ bar.

The prosecution responded saying they have evidence.

Judge McHenry ruled both sides need to meet to discuss this and that he expects to see everyone at the preliminary hearing next month.

