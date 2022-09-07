Multiple Walmarts in the Colorado Springs area getting rid of plastic bags, signs encourage customers to bring their own

A sign posted a Walmart in Monument, CO (9/7/22)
A sign posted a Walmart in Monument, CO (9/7/22)(Anonymous viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:01 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - A popular store north of Colorado Springs is ditching plastic bags, according to multiple signs posted throughout the Monument Walmart.

A viewer first shared a photo with 11 News of one of the signs on Wednesday. The sign reads:

“ATTN: CUSTOMERS

PLASTIC SHOPPING BAGS ARE GOING AWAY ON SEPTEMBER 15TH

PLEASE BRING YOUR OWN OR PURCHASE REUSABLE BAGS IN STORE

ANY QUESTIONS FEEL FREE TO ASK ANY MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT

THANK YOU,

YOUR MONUMENT WALMART”

11 News started reaching out to Walmart Wednesday morning in regards to the decision. As of 3:40 p.m., no one has been able to comment. It isn’t clear if other Walmarts in the area will be implementing a similar practice. A reporter for 11 News walked into the Walmart and confirmed the signs were posted, including one by reusable bags for sale.

A law was passed in Colorado that bans single-use plastic bags and polystyrene packaging starting on Jan. 1, 2024, with some exceptions. Before the ban takes place, businesses impacted will need to start implementing a 10-cent bag free on Jan. 1, 2023.

Walmart stores across the country have been implementing new rules regarding plastic bags in connection with the “Beyond the Bag” program.

When a representative with Walmart corporate gets back to 11 News, this article will be updated.

After this story was published, more viewers reached out to 11 News stating several Walmarts in Colorado Springs posted similar signs. The Walmart at N. Academy and Voyager Parkway had signs that said the change would be implemented November 1.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic heat graphic.
Colorado school district closing early 2 days this week because of the heat
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
Sinkhole near downtown Colorado Springs.
Sinkhole opens near downtown Colorado Springs
SWAT surrounds a fourplex near Northern Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard on Sept. 7, 2022.
Suspect in custody following four-hour standoff in Pueblo
Dynamic physical therapy in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs business and owner to pay U.S. $400,000 in whistleblower case

Latest News

Breaking News Alert.
Crews battle house fire in northeast Colorado Springs on Wednesday
Serious crash on I-25 near MM 122 9/7/22.
Serious crash causes major delays on I-25 south of Colorado Springs Wednesday
Tina Peters mugshot.
Colorado clerk Tina Peters enters a not guilty plea for alleged election system breach
Relief this Weekend
HOT for now... relief by Friday