8,000-seat music amphitheater planned for Colorado Springs near North Gate Boulevard and I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A $40 million outdoor music coliseum is in the works for Colorado Springs, according to Notes Live. Five renderings of the venue are available to view at the bottom of this article.

“Over the past few years, my dream has been to build a luxury music colosseum and so that’s what led to this and we spent the last year and a half working with some of the greatest architects in the country putting together what we hope to be the most luxurious amphitheater ever built,” says JW Roth, Founder and Chairman at Notes Live.

The venue is expected to have about 8,000 seats and according to Notes Live it will, “offer an unparalleled view of the sun setting over Pikes Peak, America’s mountain, right behind the stage as each concert begins, flanked by the United States Air Force Academy stadium on the left and the iconic Air Force chapel on the right, as well as amenities like 60 VIP luxury fire pit suites, 4 – 5 star restaurants including a signature seafood and chophouse with a top-shelf rooftop bar with carrying over 150 of the rarest bourbons in the world.” The venue is expected to be called “The Sunset.”

“People asked me ‘did you build this to compete with Red Rocks?’ and the answer is absolutely not. I built a city complementary to the music and the arts culture of Colorado Springs,” Roth says. “I mean we’ve got a vibrant city here, one of the cities in the world so I’m not building to compete with anybody I’m building this to be complementary to the arts and music culture of our city.”

Notes Live expects to open the venue in 2023 in Polaris Pointe near I-25 and North Gate Boulevard on the north side of the city. The developer also has plans for venues in Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Texas, describing all the markets as “entertainment deserts.”

“These are some of the fastest-growing cities in America, but the live entertainment options haven’t caught up to the population,” Notes Live Founder and Chairman JW Roth explains. “Notes Live venues will cater to these upscale demographics looking for a place where the overall experience is as good as the music itself.”

Roth tells 11 News the top of his bucket list when it comes to performers opening the venue is OneRepublic. He says having a Colorado band open this world-class venue would be a dream.

