Man facing assualt charges following reported ‘domestic violence incident’

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing several charges after a reported domestic violence incident on Christmas Eve.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on December 24 just before 2 a.m. when a person called 911 for help. The dispatcher reportedly heard a man in the background threatening to kill the caller and then disconnected after what sounded like a “physical altercation”.

As deputies arrived, they made announcements for anyone inside the residence to exit, but there was no response.

The Cimmaron Hills Fire Department showed up to the scene with a ladder to provide access to the balcony. “With the assistance of CHFD, deputies gained access to the balcony and observed evidence of a struggle inside the home,” said Sgt Jason Garret with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. “Additional announcements were directed inside through an open door. Deputies entered the home through that door and immediately contacted three adults who were detained without incident”.

Deputies identified the suspect as David Dewitt, who was inside the home. He reportedly assaulted a victim with a weapon and “committed several other criminal acts against the victim.” Deputies say Dewitt also threatened the third person detained inside the home as well.

Dewitt was arrested and booked into the El Paso County jail on domestic violence-related Felony and Misdemeanor charges to include 2nd Degree Assault, Felony Menacing, and False Imprisonment.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.