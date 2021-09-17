Reminder from Colorado Springs police about pedestrian safety

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Police are sharing an important message about keeping everyone safe on our roads. So far this year there have been 36 deadly crashes in Colorado Springs. In a third of those crashes, a pedestrian was killed. The reason behind these crashes may surprise you.

Police say eleven of these crashes were the fault of the person who was hit by the car. A 12th crash is still under investigation.

Police have some reminders that can keep us all safe. That includes paying attention while walking out and about around town. Also, crossing every street at the crosswalk, when it’s your turn.

Although pedestrians do have the right of way, don’t assume a car is going to stop. Also, look at the drivers and make sure they see you.

Officers say it’s up to everyone, including drivers to avoid these crashes. Drivers should pay attention to the road and anticipate where someone may step into the road. Also, be ready for anything.

“If you need to, talk to your kids, talk to your family, talk to your friends and neighbors because these aren’t all children, these are adults as well,” said Lt. James Sokolik, with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

“We want people to understand that this is a very real problem. It’s a very real possibility if they are not paying attention or if they are in the traffic area they are not supposed to be in,” he added.

Police say they are concerned with the crashes this year. Already 12 pedestrians have been killed so far. Last year there were 13 deaths.

