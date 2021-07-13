Amy’s Donuts set to open a 2nd location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A unique donut shop in Colorado Springs is opening a second location on the northeast side of the city!

11 News partner The Gazette first reported the new location on Monday. The new Amy’s Donuts is set to replace Colorado Springs Guns & Ammo in the Springs Ranch Shopping Center. The area is near Powers Boulevard and N. Carefree Circle. The second Colorado Springs location is expected to open by January of 2022. The original location has been up and running since 2013 near E. Fountain Boulevard and S. Circle Drive, southeast of Memorial Park.

Most of the donuts created at Amy’s are far from ordinary, customers can expect to choose from unique creations ranging from “Reese’s Puffs” to “Strawberry Crumb Cake.” There are 100 creative donut styles to choose from, according to the company’s Facebook page.

The owners, Amy and Chin Kim, say they signed a 10-year lease. As of Monday they were in the process of hiring a contractor to build a modern and kid-friendly space.

“Our customers on the North side have asked for a second location closer to them for several years now, and we hope that they are excited as we are. This will be our 7th location. Our original location on Fountain and Circle will stay open as always serving our community on the South side.”

