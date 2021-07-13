Advertisement

Amy’s Donuts set to open a 2nd location in Colorado Springs

Amy's Donuts is working to open a second location in Colorado Springs in 2022.
Amy's Donuts is working to open a second location in Colorado Springs in 2022.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:27 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A unique donut shop in Colorado Springs is opening a second location on the northeast side of the city!

11 News partner The Gazette first reported the new location on Monday. The new Amy’s Donuts is set to replace Colorado Springs Guns & Ammo in the Springs Ranch Shopping Center. The area is near Powers Boulevard and N. Carefree Circle. The second Colorado Springs location is expected to open by January of 2022. The original location has been up and running since 2013 near E. Fountain Boulevard and S. Circle Drive, southeast of Memorial Park.

Most of the donuts created at Amy’s are far from ordinary, customers can expect to choose from unique creations ranging from “Reese’s Puffs” to “Strawberry Crumb Cake.” There are 100 creative donut styles to choose from, according to the company’s Facebook page.

The owners, Amy and Chin Kim, say they signed a 10-year lease. As of Monday they were in the process of hiring a contractor to build a modern and kid-friendly space.

