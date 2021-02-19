Red Rocks Amphitheatre submitting COVID-19 variance request for summer concerts

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Morrison is reportedly submitting COVID-19 variance requests for this summer by the end of February.

In April, we’ll help highlight some exciting announcements about concert and entertainment schedules across the city, including the 80th anniversary of Red Rocks Amphitheatre. — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) February 18, 2021

The concert venue is reportedly planning for a big announcement in April about the concert and entertainment schedules. Red Rocks adds this will not be a ‘normal’ summer but are planning something, including the Amphitheatre’s 80th anniversary.

