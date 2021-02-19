Advertisement

Red Rocks Amphitheatre submitting COVID-19 variance request for summer concerts

Credit: KCNC
Credit: KCNC (KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:51 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Morrison is reportedly submitting COVID-19 variance requests for this summer by the end of February.

The concert venue is reportedly planning for a big announcement in April about the concert and entertainment schedules. Red Rocks adds this will not be a ‘normal’ summer but are planning something, including the Amphitheatre’s 80th anniversary.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2.18.21
Better Days Ahead
Loss prevention officer tased trying to stop robbery suspect
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight
Mayor Val Carr died after a two-month battle with COVID-19.
Woodland Park mayor dies following battle with COVID-19
Image courtesy Colorado Springs Police via KKTV
Colorado Court vacates Krystal Lee’s sentence in connection with Kelsey Berreth’s murder

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccine KFYR
Pfizer launches first COVID-19 vaccine trial for pregnant women
2.18.21
Better Days Ahead
Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs.
Letecia Stauch appearing in court Friday
Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Some electricity restored in Texas, but water woes grow