Red Rocks Amphitheatre submitting COVID-19 variance request for summer concerts
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:51 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Morrison is reportedly submitting COVID-19 variance requests for this summer by the end of February.
The concert venue is reportedly planning for a big announcement in April about the concert and entertainment schedules. Red Rocks adds this will not be a ‘normal’ summer but are planning something, including the Amphitheatre’s 80th anniversary.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.