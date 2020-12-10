Advertisement

Serious crash involving a pedestrian closes S. Nevada in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

Serious crash involving a pedestrian along S. Nevada in Colorado Springs on 12/9/20.
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs asked the public to avoid an area along S. Nevada just north of I-25 following a serious crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. near Las Vegas Street. At about 6:25 p.m. police announced southbound Nevada would be closed for several hours between Las Vegas Street and I-25.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

