Gov. Polis on COVID: ‘Colorado, I love you, but this is an intervention. Cancel your social plans’

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis spoke to all of Colorado on Thursday about the state of COVID-19, calling this an “intervention.”

He and the state’s top experts have some harsh words and warnings if things don’t change.

“Colorado I love you, but this is an intervention. Cancel your social plans for the next few weeks," he said in a virtual press conference.

On Thursday, the governor and the state’s top epidemiologist had some daunting words for our state if people don’t change their ways soon.

“On our current trajectory, we are projected to exceed our ICU capacity in late December," state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy explained. "When we reach that threshold, that means our hospitals have to surge or operate at crisis standards of care.”

Not only that, but on Thursday Colorado had the most daily cases, more than 3,000, and most hospitalizations, 894, since the pandemic started.

Counties across Colorado are seeing a surge.

“This is the most concerning and deadliest phase of the pandemic,” Gov. Polis added, recalling another conversation he had with a state expert recently.

Here at the local level, health experts say it will take all of us.

“There’s not a particular on off switch. This is not kind of binary--it’s very multi-factorial and it is definitely a community action that will change the course of this,” Dr. Robin Johnson of El Paso County Public Health said.

Community action--in every community--to turn this around.

“Make a decision to not socialize, is your life worth it? Is your friends' life worth it? Is your family’s life worth it?" Polis pleaded.

The state is asking people to do three things this month: wear a mask, social distance, and only interact with people in your household. That means no parties or social gatherings.

