Presidential candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen rally scheduled in Colorado

Dr. Jo Jorgensen, 2020 presidential candidate. Photo courtesy her campaign page.
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKER, Colo. (KKTV) - Voters can expect to see more than just two names on the ballot for president.

Dr. Jo Jorgensen, 2020 Presidential candidate for the Libertarian Party, is scheduled to hold a rally in Colorado in late August.

Click here for more on the candidate.

Dr. Jorgensen’s campaign bus is expected to stop in Parker Colorado on Aug. 29 at the Vehicle Vault, 18301 Lincoln Meadows Pkwy. The event is slated to start at 5 p.m. and admission is $5. Click here for more on the rally. The rally is an outdoor event.

Also included in speaker lineup, Libertarian Candidate for US Senate – Raymon Doane.

