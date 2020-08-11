Car crashes into business near Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a serious car crash at Garden of the Budz on 32nd and Colorado.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a serious traffic accident at 32nd/Colorado Ave. all of Colorado Ave is blocked at this time. #workingtrapped pic.twitter.com/pLtgYrHVBE — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 11, 2020

We are still working to get more information on injuries, as well as what led up to the crash. We have a crew at the scene.

Springs Utilities is reporting 138 customers are without power in the area.

We are continuing to update this article as we learn more; keep refreshing this page.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.