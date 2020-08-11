Advertisement

Car crashes into business near Old Colorado City

Crash at marijuana dispensary Garden of the Budz at 32nd and Colorado Avenue on Aug. 11, 2020.
Crash at marijuana dispensary Garden of the Budz at 32nd and Colorado Avenue on Aug. 11, 2020.(CSFD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a serious car crash at Garden of the Budz on 32nd and Colorado.

We are still working to get more information on injuries, as well as what led up to the crash. We have a crew at the scene.

Springs Utilities is reporting 138 customers are without power in the area.

We are continuing to update this article as we learn more; keep refreshing this page.

