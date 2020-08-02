Advertisement

Fox euthanized after Springs woman takes it, tries raising it

“This was so unnecessary and sad for the fox and our officers."
Stock photo of a red fox.
Stock photo of a red fox.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:41 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife is pleading with the public to stop picking up wildlife.

The latest example of how badly that can end comes from Colorado Springs, where a red fox was recently euthanized following two years of captivity.

According to wildlife officers, a Colorado Springs woman had been raising the fox for more than two years, since it was a kit. She drew the attention of CPW after creating an Instagram page for the animal with dozens of videos and photos showing the animal in her care.

“In her initial Instagram post, the woman claimed she had ‘rescued’ the fox,” Parks and Wildlife said. “Photos and videos show it in a dog collar, on a leash, eating human snacks and inside a chainlink fenced cage.”

This was not adopting a pet -- this was kidnapping, said Area Wildlife Manager Frank McGee.

“Wild animals belong in the wild. Period. People cannot take care of wildlife better than their parents. It is selfish and irresponsible to take these animals from the wild.”

Wildlife officers confiscated the fox but determined it would be unable to survive in the wild because of its years in captivity. They were forced to euthanize the animal.

“This was so unnecessary and sad for the fox and our officers,” McGee said. “If you see a wild animal, especially a baby animal, leave it alone. Call us if you believe it’s orphaned or abandoned and needs to be rescued. We’ll assess the situation and get it to a licensed rehab facility, if necessary.”

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Body pulled from Teller County reservoir

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Teller County Sheriff’s Office were called to the reservoir Friday morning after receiving a call for help.

National

Marines halt search for 8 missing troops, all presumed dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
Eight troops aboard a landing craft that sank off the Southern California coast during a training exercise are presumed dead, the Marine Corps announced Sunday.

Local

Motorcyclist killed in Powers crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A deadly crash was reported just after midnight Sunday near Security-Widefield.

Crime

Armed robbers hold up Springs Subway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Two suspects robbed a Subway restaurant off Stetson Hills and Powers Saturday night.

Latest News

Sports

Freeland throws 6 innings of 2-hit ball, Rox beat Padres 6-1

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kyle Freeland pitched six innings of two-hit ball and was backed by the stellar defense of Trevor Story and Nolan Arenado as the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 6-1.

Forecast

Strong Storms on Sunday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Christina Sanjuan
Sunday forecast 8.02.2020

Local

Toxic blue-green algae found at Pikeview Reservoir

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Toxic algae has been found at a popular fishing lake in central Colorado Springs. On Saturday, the city announced Pikeview Reservoir recently tested positive for blue-green algae.

Local

Colorado State Patrol searching for hit-and-run driver

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Colorado State Patrol is investigating a three vehicle hit and run serious injury crash on Highway 160 at County Road 25.

Local

Crews battle multiple fires over weekend

Updated: 18 hours ago
It’s been a busy weekend for firefighters as it looks like fire season is ramping up.

Local

Denver Police locate 4 missing children

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KKTV
Four children who disappeared Saturday have been located and are safe.