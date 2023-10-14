TCU vs. BYU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of Big 12 teams meet when the TCU Horned Frogs (3-3) take on the BYU Cougars (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are favored by 5.5 points. The over/under is 53 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. BYU matchup.
TCU vs. BYU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
TCU vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|BYU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-5.5)
|53
|-210
|+175
|FanDuel
|TCU (-4.5)
|53.5
|-225
|+184
TCU vs. BYU Betting Trends
- TCU has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Horned Frogs have covered the spread twice when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
- BYU has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cougars have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
TCU & BYU 2023 Futures Odds
|TCU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
|BYU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
