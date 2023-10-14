Week 7 of the college football schedule is upon us. To see how every Patriot League team compares to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

Patriot League Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Holy Cross

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 8-1

4-2 | 8-1 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 75th

75th Last Game: W 55-27 vs Bucknell

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

2. Lafayette

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 9-1

5-1 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 92nd

92nd Last Game: W 12-9 vs Princeton

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

3. Fordham

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected Record: 6-4

4-2 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 93rd

93rd Last Game: W 38-35 vs Lehigh

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Stony Brook

@ Stony Brook Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel:

4. Colgate

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-7

1-4 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 13th

13th Last Game: W 35-25 vs Cornell

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Dartmouth

Dartmouth Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Georgetown

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

3-3 | 6-5 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 113th

113th Last Game: L 42-39 vs Pennsylvania

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Lehigh

@ Lehigh Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Lehigh

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 2-9

1-5 | 2-9 Overall Rank: 97th

97th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 43rd

43rd Last Game: L 38-35 vs Fordham

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Georgetown

Georgetown Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Bucknell

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 2-8

1-4 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 46th

46th Last Game: L 55-27 vs Holy Cross

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Cornell

@ Cornell Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

