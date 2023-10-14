The Maryland Terrapins (5-1) will face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4) in Big Ten action on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at SECU Stadium. The Fighting Illini are currently heavy, 14-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Maryland vs. Illinois matchup.

Maryland vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC

College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Maryland vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Maryland vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Maryland has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Terrapins have been favored by 14 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Illinois has not won against the spread this year in six chances.

The Fighting Illini have not covered the spread when an underdog by 14 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Maryland & Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Maryland To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600 Illinois To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.