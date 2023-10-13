The Colorado Buffaloes (4-2) will play a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the Stanford Cardinal (1-4) in a matchup on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Cardinal are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 12 points. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado vs. Stanford matchup.

Colorado vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 7 Odds

Colorado vs. Stanford Betting Trends

Colorado has compiled a 3-2-1 record against the spread this season.

The Buffaloes have been favored by 12 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Stanford has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this year.

The Cardinal have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 12-point underdogs.

Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.