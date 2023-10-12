Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Weld County, Colorado? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Weld County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Frederick High School at Riverdale Ridge High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 12

6:30 PM MT on October 12 Location: Thornton, CO

Thornton, CO Conference: Longs Peak

Longs Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Weld Central High School at Brush High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12

7:00 PM MT on October 12 Location: Brush, CO

Brush, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Eaton High School at Berthoud High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12

7:00 PM MT on October 12 Location: Berthoud, CO

Berthoud, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Briggsdale High School at Weldon Valley High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on October 13

3:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Weldona, CO

Weldona, CO Conference: North Central

North Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Platte Valley High School at Bennett High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Bennett, CO

Bennett, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Johnstown, CO

Johnstown, CO Conference: Longs Peak

Longs Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

The Academy at Fort Lupton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Fort Lupton, CO

Fort Lupton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School at Greeley Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Haxtun High School at Dayspring Christian Academy