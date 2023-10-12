Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Weld County, Colorado? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • Weld County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Frederick High School at Riverdale Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 12
    • Location: Thornton, CO
    • Conference: Longs Peak
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Weld Central High School at Brush High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
    • Location: Brush, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eaton High School at Berthoud High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
    • Location: Berthoud, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Briggsdale High School at Weldon Valley High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on October 13
    • Location: Weldona, CO
    • Conference: North Central
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Platte Valley High School at Bennett High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
    • Location: Bennett, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northridge High School at Roosevelt High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
    • Location: Johnstown, CO
    • Conference: Longs Peak
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    The Academy at Fort Lupton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
    • Location: Fort Lupton, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central High School at Greeley Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
    • Location: Greeley, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Haxtun High School at Dayspring Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 14
    • Location: Greeley, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

