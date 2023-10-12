Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Weld County, Colorado? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Weld County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Frederick High School at Riverdale Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Thornton, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weld Central High School at Brush High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Brush, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eaton High School at Berthoud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Berthoud, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Briggsdale High School at Weldon Valley High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Weldona, CO
- Conference: North Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Platte Valley High School at Bennett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Bennett, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northridge High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Johnstown, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Academy at Fort Lupton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Fort Lupton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Greeley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Haxtun High School at Dayspring Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 14
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
