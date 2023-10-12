QBs Patrick Mahomes II and Russell Wilson will be facing off on October 12, when the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) and Denver Broncos (1-4) play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. In the piece below, we dig into the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: Amazon Prime Video

Russell Wilson vs. Patrick Mahomes II Matchup

Russell Wilson 2023 Stats Patrick Mahomes II 5 Games Played 5 66.9% Completion % 66.8% 1,210 (242.0) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,287 (257.4) 11 Touchdowns 10 2 Interceptions 4 119 (23.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 154 (30.8) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Chiefs Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Chiefs' defense has been clicking, as it ranks sixth in the league with 16.0 points allowed per game. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks 13th with 1,507 total yards allowed (301.4 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Kansas City ranks 14th in the NFL with 1,021 passing yards allowed (204.2 per game) and fifth in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.5).

Against the run, the Chiefs rank 12th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (486) and second in rushing touchdowns allowed (one).

Defensively, Kansas City ranks eighth in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 46.7%. It is eighth in third-down efficiency allowed at 35.4%.

Broncos Defensive Stats

