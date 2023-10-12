Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Mesa County, Colorado this week? We've got you covered.

    • Mesa County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Bear Creek High School at Grand Junction High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 12
    • Location: Grand Junction, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fruita Monument High School at Aurora Central High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 12
    • Location: Aurora, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Summit High School at Palisade High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 13
    • Location: Grand Junction, CO
    • Conference: Western Slope
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Plateau Valley High School at Rangely High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
    • Location: Rangely, CO
    • Conference: Western Slope
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central High School at Greeley Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
    • Location: Greeley, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

