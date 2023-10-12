Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
There is high school football action in Larimer County, Colorado this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Larimer County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Eaton High School at Berthoud High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Berthoud, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sterling High School at Timnath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Conference: Patriot
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Poudre High School at Boulder High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Boulder, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fossil Ridge High School at Rocky Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School at Fort Collins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson Valley High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Loveland, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
D'Evelyn High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Wellington, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
