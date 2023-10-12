High school football is on the schedule this week in Garfield County, Colorado, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Garfield County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Buena Vista High School at Roaring Fork High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
    • Location: Carbondale, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Aspen High School at Rifle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
    • Location: Rifle, CO
    • Conference: Western Slope
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Durango High School at Glenwood Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
    • Location: Glenwood Springs, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grand Valley High School at Coal Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
    • Location: New Castle, CO
    • Conference: Western Slope
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

