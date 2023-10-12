Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in El Paso County, Colorado this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
El Paso County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
The Classical Academy at Englewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Englewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Mesa Ridge High School at Rampart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peyton High School at Rye High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Rye, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alamosa High School at Manitou Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Manitou Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Park High School at St. Mary's High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fountain-Fort Carson High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falcon High School at Pueblo West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Pueblo West, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmer Ridge High School at Air Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: USAF Academy, CO
- Conference: Pikes Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Creek High School at Legend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hanover High School at Kiowa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Kiowa, CO
- Conference: Black Forest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Creek High School at Douglas County School District
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
