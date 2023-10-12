Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Denver County, Colorado this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Denver County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Mead High School at North High School - Denver

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 12

4:00 PM MT on October 12 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Northfield High School at Holy Family High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12

7:00 PM MT on October 12 Location: Broomfield, CO

Broomfield, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

D'Evelyn High School at Wellington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Wellington, CO

Wellington, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Abraham Lincoln High School at Lutheran High School