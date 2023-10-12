Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Broomfield County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
There is high school football competition in Broomfield County, Colorado this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Broomfield County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Northfield High School at Holy Family High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Broomfield High School at Adams City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Commerce City, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
