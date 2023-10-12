Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Boulder County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Boulder County, Colorado, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Boulder County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Justice High School at Front Range Christian School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mead High School at North High School - Denver
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Poudre High School at Boulder High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Boulder, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School at Fort Collins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
