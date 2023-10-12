Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Arapahoe County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Arapahoe County, Colorado this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Justice High School at Front Range Christian School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Littleton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Classical Academy at Englewood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Englewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Eaglecrest High School at Cherry Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belleview Christian School at Byers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Byers, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
