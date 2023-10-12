Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Adams County, Colorado this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Adams County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Frederick High School at Riverdale Ridge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Thornton, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fruita Monument High School at Aurora Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Gateway High School at Hinkley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Aurora, CO
- Conference: East Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Broomfield High School at Adams City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Commerce City, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Platte Valley High School at Bennett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Bennett, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middle Park High School at Strasburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Strasburg, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belleview Christian School at Byers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Byers, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Academy at Fort Lupton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Fort Lupton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rangeview High School at Prairie View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Henderson, CO
- Conference: East Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smoky Hill High School at Grandview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.