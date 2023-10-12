SMU, Tulane, Week 7 AAC Football Power Rankings
Which team is on top of the AAC as we head into Week 7 of the college football season? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. SMU
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win AAC: +210
- Overall Rank: 41st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 46th
- Last Game: W 34-16 vs Charlotte
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ East Carolina
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Tulane
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win AAC: +210
- Overall Rank: 51st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 97th
- Last Game: W 35-23 vs UAB
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Memphis
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 13
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Memphis
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win AAC: +525
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 119th
- Last Game: W 35-32 vs Boise State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Tulane
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 13
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
4. Tulsa
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win AAC: +3500
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 47th
- Last Game: L 20-17 vs Florida Atlantic
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
5. UTSA
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 7-5
- Odds to Win AAC: +600
- Overall Rank: 94th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 104th
- Last Game: W 49-34 vs Temple
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: UAB
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
6. UAB
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win AAC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 97th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 51st
- Last Game: W 56-35 vs South Florida
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ UTSA
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
6. South Florida
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win AAC: +1800
- Overall Rank: 98th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 94th
- Last Game: L 56-35 vs UAB
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
8. Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win AAC: +1400
- Overall Rank: 100th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 61st
- Last Game: W 20-17 vs Tulsa
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ South Florida
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Charlotte
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win AAC: +8000
- Overall Rank: 105th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 18th
- Last Game: L 34-16 vs SMU
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Navy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. East Carolina
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win AAC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 32nd
- Last Game: L 24-17 vs Rice
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: SMU
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
11. Rice
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win AAC: +3000
- Overall Rank: 111th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 91st
- Last Game: L 38-31 vs UConn
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
12. Navy
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win AAC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 114th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 84th
- Last Game: W 27-24 vs North Texas
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Charlotte
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. Temple
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win AAC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 124th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 67th
- Last Game: L 49-34 vs UTSA
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ North Texas
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
14. North Texas
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win AAC: +5000
- Overall Rank: 129th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 127th
- Last Game: L 27-24 vs Navy
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Temple
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
