Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in La Plata County This Week
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in La Plata County, Colorado, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
La Plata County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Bloomfield High School at Bayfield High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 9
- Location: Bayfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montezuma-Cortez High School at Durango High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 9
- Location: Durango, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Durango High School at Glenwood Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Glenwood Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
